Hyderabad: Banjara Hills ASI dies of Covid-19

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills Assistant Sub-inspector Prem Kumar succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here late on Thursday.

Prem Kumar was being treated at the special Covid-19 center in a hospital in Jubilee Hills where he breathed his last. Prem Kumar, who worked in different departments with the City Police, was posted at Banjara Hills three years ago, Banjara Hills inspector Kalinga Rao said.

K.Srinivas Rao, ACP, Banjara Hills, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

