Hyderabad: Banjara Hills Police arrests fraudster

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills Police arrested a fraudster on charges of cheating people with promises of houses under the State government’s double bedroom housing scheme, here on Friday.

Pradeep allegeldy forged the signature of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner authorities and cheated a woman and collected about Rs 5 lakh. Based on her complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case and subsequently arrested him.

Officials said Pradeep was earlier involved in similar offences in Jubilee Hills and other places eight months ago. He was produced before the court for remand in judicial custody.

