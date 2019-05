By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police issued a notice to Mojo TV news channel CEO Revathi and anchor Raghu, booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and asked them to appear before the investigating officer.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a person who faced humiliation during a discussion on women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple. Meanwhile, the CEO began an indefinite strike at the channel seeking justice.