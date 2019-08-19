Hyderabad Bank fraud case: Rs 2.42 cr assets seized

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 2.42 crore of a businessman, Ganne Srinivasa Rao, and others in connection with a bank fraud case. The attached properties include agricultural lands and residential flats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The properties were attached after carrying out searches in the two Telugu States. The ED initiated investigations under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on the basis of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge-sheet in the bank fraud case.

During investigation, it was revealed that Rao, during 2010 to 2013, fraudulently availed housing and vehicle loans to the tune of Rs.25.5 crore from various banks in his name, his relatives and employees by submitting forged documents.

It was also revealed that for siphoning off the loan proceeds, Rao opened bank accounts in the name of shell entities namely Durga Steels, Delta Ion Exchange Private Limited, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited, Mahavir Motors Private Limited and Saravana Motors.

He floated fictitious entities — Sri Saravana Industries, Sri Subramanyam Industries, Sri Murugan Industries etc., in the names of his relatives and employees to avoid early detection by the banks and to layer the proceeds of crime and conceal them for personal benefit. The loans availed by his relatives and employees slipped into NPA with the total outstanding amount presently due to all the banks pegged at Rs 19.83 crore.

So far, 13 immovable properties purchased at a value of Rs 2.43 crore, which were derived from the proceeds of crime in the names of Rao and his mother Ganne Manikumari along with his relative Nandigam Naveen Kumar, were identified and attached under PMLA, the ED said.

Present market value of these properties was estimated to be three to four times than the purchase price. A Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Creta vehicles were seized in June, the ED said, adding that further investigation was in progress.

