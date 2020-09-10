Hyderabad: Bank robbery attempt fails after alarms goes off

According to the police, suspected burglars damaged the shutter and tried to pry open the iron grill door and sneak in, but fled after the alarm went off.

Hyderabad: A futile attempt was made to rob the South Indian Bank at Edulabad in Ghatkesar mandal here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said two unidentified persons armed with weapons entered the compound of the bank’s branch which had no security guard, after 1 am. They damaged the locks of the shutter and further tried to damage the grills at the entrance.

“Using the tools they had with them, the thieves tried to break it open. Even after repeatedly trying, they could not open it. While they continued to try, the alarm went off and they had to leave the place empty-handed,” police said.

The bank staff who came in the morning found the shutter damaged and informed their higher ups and the police. The CLUES team and Dog Squad visited the spot and collected samples. Senior police officials examined the spot and started enquiring.

Officials said they suspect it to be the work of local offenders and are examining footage from surveillance cameras on the premises and surroundings to identify and nab them.

The Ghatkesar police are investigating.