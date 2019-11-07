Hyderabad: Bankers hand-in-glove with dubious firms

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Even as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) expedited its probe into bank fraud cases by raiding 187 places across the country on Tuesday, sources said several bank officials were involved in fraudulently sanctioning loans to dubious companies. When the companies fail to repay the amount, the loan account turns into a non-performing asset (NPA), incurring huge losses for banks, sources said.

CBI on Monday booked two cases against two city-based companies — Sudhamsu Exim Private Limited (SEPL) and Incline Agrotech Private Limited (IAPL) — for defrauding Central Bank of India and State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 8.75 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively.

In some cases, bank authorities indirectly helped company promoters or directors to get loans, while in others loans were secured by submitting forged documents. A few bank panel advocates and auditors were also found to be involved in fraud.

Sources said the intention of a company approaching a bank for fastest or quick mortgage loan was nothing but cheating. With the help of bank officials, the company directors would manage to get the mortgage loan. Once the amount was sanctioned, it would either be diverted to other entities or be used for personal purpose before declaring the loan account as NPA.

In Monday’s case, the representatives of SEPL submitted forged financial records, due diligence report and work orders purportedly issued by two other agencies. Apart from submitting forged documents, the company directors used photograph, Aadhaar card etc., of one Madhusudhan Reddy for mortgaging the property in the name of a director, Bolla Raghupathi Rao. Reddy executed the mortgage by impersonating Rao.

In his complaint, Central Bank of India chief manager K Krishna Murthy said SEPL misappropriated loan proceeds, and diverted and siphoned off the amount through other companies. In the IAPL case, State Bank of India’s Basheerbagh Parishram Bhavan branch relationship manager of Medium Enterprises (RMME) Abdul Rawoof Pasha, who is under suspension, allegedly colluded with IAPL directors V Vikram Babu and K Siva Varma along with two panel advocates to secure a loan of Rs 6 crore. The directors diverted the loan proceeds to group companies of Vikram Babu and defrauded the bank. Pasha allegedly allowed the company directors to deposit title deeds of non-existent land property to avail the loan.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Bank Employees Federation general secretary BS Ramubabu urged the Central government to confiscate individual properties of company directors for cheating banks and initiate criminal proceedings against them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.