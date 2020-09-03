Hyderabad: Banned tobacco products worth Rs. 2 lakh seized

Acting on a tip off, the police raided a house at Viratnagar under Tappachabutra police station limits and found tobacco products like gutkha, zarda etc., stored in the house.

By | City Bureau | Published: 10:38 am

Hyderabad: The Tappachabutra police raided a house and seized tobacco products worth Rs. 2 lakh from the premises apart from arresting one person on Wednesday evening.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided a house at Viratnagar under Tappachabutra police station limits and found tobacco products like gutkha, zarda etc., stored in the house. The suspect Pradeep Goel alias Sai Ram was sourcing the tobacco products from various places and supplying them to local traders who in turn sold it to customers, said G Santosh Kumar, SHO, Tappachabutra.

A case has been booked against Pradeep Goel, who was arrested and is being produced before court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .