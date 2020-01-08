Hyderabad: Bare threads turn colourful

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:32 am

Hyderabad: In the run-up to Sankranti, the otherwise dull Motinala or Dabeerpura nala stretch presents a colourful look. A rainbow of strings now adorns the ‘shortcut road’ which connects Yakutpura with Dabeerpura and is popular for its manja makers. For decades, families here have prepared manja used for flying fighter kites during Sankranti. The local manja is now back in demand, thanks to the strict imposition of ban on Chinese ‘tangoos’ or manja.

Jahangir Ali, a third-generation manja maker is busy converting the bare thread into colourful and sharp manja. Holding a pulpy mixture of glass, rice and egg in hand he moves back and forth rubbing the mix to the long strings tied between two wooden poles.

“It’s a family business. I am third generation member from our family. Our forefathers started it, and although the demand is down we continue making the manja for at least four months in a year,” says Jahangir who also runs a small kite shop near Motinala.

The manja makers are paid between Rs 75 and Rs 80 for converting a 2,000 metre thread bundle into a manja. ‘Motiya’, ‘Ghandhak’, ‘Do colour’, ‘Harah’ and ‘Gajarie’ are the varieties, mostly referred to by their colours, of local manja.

Businessmen from the kite market of Gulzar Houz, Hussaini Alam and Dhoolpet place orders with the manja makers here. “The traders place orders months before the festival season. It is tough job and on any given day, we make at least 40,000 metres and end up saving around Rs 600 to Rs 700,” says Mahmood, another manja maker.

However, not many families are continuing with the vocation. Many have moved out due to loss in business a few years ago when the Chinese thread had flooded the market. “That time was full of uncertainty and we had to opt-out of the vocation. Now, only on weekends we do it,” says Shaik Omer, a manja maker from Dabeerpura.

To make up for the demand, the traders at Hussaini Alam, Gulzar Houz and Dhoolpet are now sourcing the ‘manja’ from north India during Sankranti. “Locally we are unable to get it made because the number of families who made it has come down. We are placing orders with the traders in UP and Delhi,” said a trader at Gulzar Houz.

‘Let birds fly along with kites’

As part of attempts to curb use of synthetic manja and save birds during Sankranti, the Forest Department has coined a slogan ‘Let the birds fly along with kites’.

On Tuesday, senior forest officials, animal lovers and voluntary organisations met to hammer out modalities to implement the ban on use of synthetic manja during the festival. The authorities have decided to set up five mobile teams comprising forest officials and representatives of NGOs who will create awareness and ensure the ban is implemented properly across Hyderabad and other urban areas. Letters will be addressed to all the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Conservators, District Forest Officers to implement the ban. In the meeting, the animal lovers and members of voluntary organisations have urged the Forest officials to request organisations who conduct kite festivals to avoid using synthetic manja. The Forest department will supply posters to all the NGOs and volunteers in English, Telugu and Urdu and assured to print more such posters if there is a demand.

Ban on Chinese manja reduces bird injuries

Thanks to the concerted efforts of the State Forest Department, animal activists and voluntary organisations in Hyderabad, in the last few years, there has been a gradual dip in incidents of birds getting trapped and fatally injured due to Chinese manja.

The main reason for the dip in such incidents has been the decision of the State government in 2016 to ban use of Chinese manja for flying kites during Sankranti festival. The ban was imposed on procurement, stocking, sale and use of Chinese manja or other synthetic (non-biodegradable) thread, which is coated with glass or other harmful substances.

“Last year, we collaborated with forest officials and seized several kilogrammes of Chinese manja or thread during surprise inspections. Definitely, in terms of sheer numbers, there has been an improvement in reducing injuries to birds during kite flying. However, we have to continue efforts to spread awareness on the issue among merchants and retailers,” says Dattatreya Joshi of People for Animals (PFA).

The decision to ban use of Chinese manja in Hyderabad was taken after the National Green Tribunal had imposed a blanket ban on Chinese manja across India. The NGT had directed the State Forest wing officials to prohibit manufacture, sale, store, purchase and use of synthetic manja/nylon thread and all other similar synthetic thread use for kite flying.

As per section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, those violating the rules are liable to be punished with imprisonment up to five years or with a fine up to Rs 1lakh or with both. In addition to this, he said causing injury to wild animals and birds or death with synthetic manja amounts to hunting and was punishable under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 with imprisonment of three to seven years and fine of not less than Rs 10,000.

