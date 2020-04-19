Hyderabad-based aerospace firm develops advanced ventilator

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, aerospace parts and sub-assembly components manufacturer, developed a fully functional advanced portable ventilator — ‘Telangana Economical Ventilator-TEV 100’. The group companies Raghu Vamsi Aerospace, Sigma Micro Systems and Comprotech (An Adani and Raghu Vamsi joint venture) have jointly developed the ventilator.

Vamsi Vikas Ganesula, MD, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, said it took them 10 days to design, test and manufacture the ventilators.

The design was discussed with Research & Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and was approved by the US FDA. After discussing with doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients in USA and UK, the company added advanced features.

The group used all the available materials in its facilities such as aluminium plates for body, stainless steel for gears and panel, composite for arms and electrical items for movement to manufacture it quickly and at the lowest cost. The metal machined parts, assembly and testing were done at Raghu Vamsi Aerospace, composite moulding in comprotech and electronics in Sigma Micro Systems. All the three facilities are located at Hardware Park near Hyderabad International Airport. “We tried to keep it as economical as possible so that we can manufacture the ventilators in large volumes. As of now, we can make 2,500 units per month at full capacity. We would like to further take the support from the State government for creating supply chain,” the MD said.

The company which has also developed face shields that cover the full face will provide them to the frontline workers such as police, doctors and other healthcare staff.

