Hyderabad-based Anthill Ventures launches Bengaluru office

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Anthill Ventures, an investment and scaling platform for start-ups, launched its Bengaluru office. This will be manned by its new partner Bharani Setlur. Prior to joining Anthill, Bharani held the position of Chief Business officer at Belong.co and Babajob, Associate director at MuSigma and Chief Executive Officer at Webfluenz.

With the Bangalore office, Anthill will be building a startup-industry connect and grow its partnerships with investors. Said Prasad Vanga, Founder & CEO, Anthill Ventures.