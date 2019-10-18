Hyderabad-based architect owns snazzy bike

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: City-based architect Aamir Sharma became the proud owner of the special edition MV Augusta Brutale Dragster 800 RR Pirelli, here on Thursday.

MV Augusta launched just 200 units of the Special Edition Dragster 800 RR Pirelli of which a solitary bike was allotted to India. The bike which comes with a unique colour scheme costs Rs 21.05 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Each unit comes with a special badge and a special serial number, which is exclusive to each unit.

Speaking to Telangana Today, motorcycle-enthusiast Aamir Sharma said that he felt honoured to get the special edition bike. “The motorcycle is so precious to me that I want to park it somewhere I can keep looking at it always,” he said.

The motorcycle was handed over to the owner by Yash Parakh, MD of Motoroyale Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .