Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma and CSIR-CCMB in joint effort to develop Covid vaccine

Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) and Aurobindo Pharma Limited have announced a collaboration to develop vaccine for Covid-19.

By | Published: 8:10 pm 8:14 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to remain the top destination in the country for pharma companies and researchers involved in the development of vaccine for Covid-19 disease. On Tuesday, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) and Aurobindo Pharma Limited have announced a collaboration to develop vaccine for Covid-19.

Under the signed agreement, Aurobindo Pharma will partner with CSIR affiliated laboratories including CCMB in Hyderabad, Institute of Medical Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Kolkata in developing vaccine candidates using different technology platforms. Aurobindo will undertake clinical development and commercialization of the vaccines.

“Joining of hands of premier CSIR labs with industry for development of vaccines will amplify India’s efforts in indigenous vaccine development and also help in preparedness for, Director General, CSIR, said that

Director, CCMB, Dr. Rakesh Mishra welcomed the collaboration with Aurobindo Pharma Limited. “Our labs are working on novel proteins for vaccine development that have the potential to address the need for a second-generation vaccine. Aurobindo Pharma has proven manufacturing and commercialization capabilities,” he said.

Commenting on the development, N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, said “We are proud to join hands with CSIR for developing vaccines to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. This collaboration further strengthens our Covid-19 vaccine development efforts. We are already setting up a large-scale facility in Hyderabad for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine and other viral vaccines”.

Apart from this collaboration, Aurobindo is already developing a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 through its wholly owned US subsidiary Auro Vaccines. The SARS-COV-2 vaccine candidate is based on the company’s proprietary replication-competent, attenuated, recombinant vesicular stomatitis (VSV, VesiculoVax™) vaccine delivery platform, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .