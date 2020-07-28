Hyderabad-based ChitMonks launches two new products

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based blockchain startup ChitMonks that has raised Rs 5 crore in pre-Series A round from Unicorn India Ventures is looking to use the money for product development, sales, market expansion and hiring. In this context, the company that has developed a distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform for managing chit funds operations, has launched two new products for the chit fund industry – ChitFunds 2.0 and ChitPe.

The company’s first offering was a blockchain-based product that allowed State government regulators to administer chit fund operations and T-Chits was the platform developed by ChitMonks for the Telangana government. Now, the startup is looking at serving the chit fund companies as well as customers through its two new offerings.

Along with taking care of chit fund companies complete digitisation needs, ChitFunds 2.0 will also bring other entities like banks and financial institutions onto the platform in order to serve the chit fund firms. This, according to Pavan Adipuram, co-founder and CEO, ChitMonks, is an extension of the previous product – that was for regulators. “With this platform, we want to make the chit fund companies digital ready and it will prove to be extremely useful at a time when offline relations are all going online.”

Meanwhile, ChitPe, which is live and running, is an online collection platform wherein chit fund companies and customers can simply pay their dues and keep track of their payments in a simple and hassle-free manner using UPI through the platform. Customers can access payments through any platforms and for the chit fund companies it is a one-stop platform to keep track of their customers payments among other things.

“Currently we have on-boarded 10 companies on our ChitFunds 2.0 platform and another 10-15 companies are in the line to get on-boarded. In the next one year we are targeting a market share of 15-20 per cent and are looking to on-board 100-200 companies on both the platform and aim to be the one-stop destination for chit fund companies,” said Adipuram.

Chit fund industry in Telangana is pegged at Rs 19,000 crore annually and about 1,500 companies are operating in this space in the State. Meanwhile, nationally the number stands at Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

