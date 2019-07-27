Hyderabad-based civil rights group faults SC judgement on encounters

By | Published: 6:22 pm

Hyderabad: Human Rights Forum (HRF) has expressed disappointment with the recent Supreme Court order on registering of FIRs in cases relating to police encounters. It said the Supreme Court’s July 18, 2019 order on registering of FIRs meant that only an FIR be registered but that such an FIR does not have to be necessarily against police personnel who have participated in such exchanges of fire.

The HRF Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Coordination Committee members VS Krishna and S Jeevan Kumar in a statement, said the SC order did not uphold the “landmark judgment” by a 5-judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on February 6, 2009 which stated that after every ‘encounter’ death, a first information report has to be registered against police personnel who have participated in the ‘encounter’.

Instead, the SC placed faith on one of its previous 2014 decisions (Peoples Union for Civil Liberties and another vs State of Maharashtra and others, 2014), stating it “laid down a detailed and exhaustive procedure to be followed in such cases.” The Supreme Court on July 18 also held that the directions in the PUCL case be treated as law in the matter of investigating police encounters, they said.

By doing so, the SC circumvented the fundamental issue – which is that FIRs have to be filed against police personnel in all cases of ‘encounter’ deaths. “This SC order will only result in police personnel getting away scot-free without being criminally prosecuted,” HRF said.

While FIRs are being registered after every ‘encounter’, these were against the dead person alleging that the now deceased attempted to murder police personnel. And since the person or persons who had “so attempted to kill” police personnel is now dead in the purported encounter, the case is simply closed. Even investigations into such encounters are conducted by the CID or police which turns the process into a “devious” exercise, and the SC should revisit its July 18 judgment, HRF said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter