Hyderabad-based CoKarma creates co-working space for doctors

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based co-working space company CoKarma is now providing private cabins for doctors for both in-person as well as tele-medicine consultations.

Tarun Mor, founder & director, CoKarma, told Telangana Today, “We are providing fully furnished co-working space with high speed internet and power backup. We are currently located at four sites across Hyderabad. Over the years, we had been catering to startups, mid to small size IT companies, Fortune 500 companies, and professionals such as chartered accountants and interior designers. Post March 2020, we saw occupancy levels dipping from 90-95 per cent levels to 30-35 per cent now. Due to the pandemic, we realised doctors are looking for alternative spaces to reach out to patients, and saw an opportunity to cater to this emerging need.”

He added, “A team of doctors approached us last month where they wanted space so that they can carry out remote monitoring of patients. This made us realise there could be a large demand to cater to doctors, going forward. We are looking to serve two major needs which include doctors who are looking to provide tele-medicine to patients and those looking to carry out in-person consultations. Depending on the location from where these doctors want to operate from the city, it may cost Rs 20,000-32,000 per month. With us, they can use temporary facilities for a few months, without needing to enter into long-term leases. We are looking to provide examination rooms and other basic amenities for doctors. We are approaching corporate hospitals so that we can meet the needs of a large number of doctors.”

CoKarma started with its first facility in Hyderabad in November 2014 and is one of the early entrants in the co-working space in the city. The company which has seen growth in demand for co-working space in the last 2-3 years has over the years added more facilities.

The company has created a 560-seat capacity across its four facilities spread across Hyderabad. The company today has two facilities in Kondapur and one each in HITEC City and Himayath Nagar. Once normalcy returns, the company expects occupancy levels to return to their past peaks. The company is holding its plans to further expand its presence in the city due to Covid-19 and may relook at expansion post January next year.

