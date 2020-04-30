Hyderabad-based Cyient gets recognised by Esri 

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based engineering and technology solutions company Cyient on Thursday announced that Esri, GIS mapping software, has recognised it as a Release Ready Specialty partner. The Release Ready Specialty designation is awarded to organisations that have the industry expertise and solutions, services, or content offerings for ArcGIS, and are ready to help leverage the latest capabilities.

This recognition supplements Cyient’s existing partnership with Esri, offering additional confidence to its customers and enhancing the company’s capabilities to deliver world-class, innovative geospatial solutions using Esri technology.

Cyient global partners and alliances vice-president Paul Barron said, “We are delighted to receive the Release Ready Specialty recognition which acknowledges that Cyient is an early adopter of Esri software releases, has kept pace with expanding Esri technology and the GIS community, and is helping users make smart decisions using ArcGIS.”

