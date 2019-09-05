Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s launches anti-smoking drug in US

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:27 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Thursday announced the launch of Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (SR), a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Zyban, indicated for treatment of nicotine dependence as an aid to smoking cessation, in the US market

The generic Zyban has been approved by the U S Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The Zyban brand and generic had US sales of about $5.4 million MAT (moving annual turnover) for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2019.

Dr. Reddy’s Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (SR) are available as 150 mg dosage strength in bottle count sizes of 60. Zyban tablets are indicated for the treatment of nicotine dependence as an aid to smoking cessation.

