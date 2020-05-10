Hyderabad-based DRDO labs develops no-contact UVC sanitisation cabinet

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a laboratory of DRDO based in the city, has developed an automated contactless UVC sanitisation cabinet Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer (DRUVS).

This cabinet is designed to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, paper and envelopes. It has contactless operation which is important to contain the spread of virus, a press release said.

The proximity sensor switches clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism, makes its operation automatic and contactless.

The DRUVS provides 360 degree exposure of UVC to the objects placed inside the cabinet. Once the sanitization is done, the system goes in sleep mode and the operator need not wait or stand near the device.

RCI has also developed an automated UVC currency sanitizing device ‘Notesclean’.

Bundles of currency notes can be sanitized using DRUVS, however disinfection of each currency notes using it will be a time consuming process. For this purpose, a sanitizing technique has been developed, where one has to just place the loose currency notes at the input slot of the device. It picks the notes one by one and passes them through a series of UVC lamps for complete disinfection, the release added.

