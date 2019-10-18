Hyderabad based E-Trio gets LCV retrofitting certification

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based E-Trio has become India’s first company to have certifications for Dzire and Tata Ace apart from Alto from apex institutes such as ARAI and ICAT.

In order to bring the quality forward, it has formed a core team of battery experts with patent applications in battery cooling technologies. With this, it did not only up its own credibility but also is now open to supply batteries to others companies or start-ups for the growth of the entire EV ecosystem in India.

With expertise and resources in place, this emerging EV solutions company is ready to offer EV conversion solutions to almost any category of vehicle. E-trio has appointed BharatMobi as B2C channel partner to address the growing demands of B2C EV conversions.

Dzire and Tata Ace are amongst the most selling cars across segments. E-trio has completed logistics pilots with several players and started production. It also has plans afoot to lease retrofitted cars and LCVs and make it affordable for ETS (Employee Transport) and logistic companies. After Dezire and Tata Ace, it is now working to get certification for 15 more vehicle models.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .