Hyderabad-based ECIF empowers elders in a noval way

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: “You are never past the prime of your life,” this is what the city-based Elders Clubs International Foundation (ECIF), an NGO, believes and trying to tell others. The foundation, which offers membership at just Rs 100 a year, has been organising various activities for senior citizens across the city every week. All those who join the club are provided with free consultancy in 30 hospitals in the city, generic medicines at 50 per cent discount and also pathological tests free of cost every first Saturday.

For those with special talents, skill development programmes and training programmes are also being offered so that they could land a part time or full time job and ensure a decent income. That is not all. With smart phones ruling the world, the club is organising training sessions on mobile usage such as booking cabs, autos, WhatsApp texting, watching YouTube videos, sending SMS, capturing pictures, recording videos and other such activities every third Sunday.

This apart, senior citizens are taught how to send emails and operate TV channels. They also get a chance to attend Spoken English classes in a bid to improve their communication skills.

“In order to take care of oneself after retirement, planning is must for any person and that should be earnestly started by at 50 itself. This club has been helping them to solve their problems and live with dignity without expecting any help or favour from any one,” said Krishna Reddy, Managing Trustee of ECIF.

For those who want to enjoy the festivities with other fellow elders and visit new places, the club offers excursions, sightseeing, visiting historical places, religious places, in national and international tour plans. This apart, elders can also take part in indoor and outdoor games, yoga, walking, jogging, exercises, gym, meditation and so on.

“The club also ensures cremation arrangements for those elders who do not have their near and dear ones around at the time of death. The club members pay their homage and the the body will be cremated with full honours,” Reddy added.

