Hyderabad based EduThrill plans expansion

Hyderabad: Hyderabad headquartered game-based assessment platform EduThrill is eyeing international expansion along with getting 10 crore users on-board by 2023. The 2013-established company was started with the idea of helping students with assessment for their competitive tests and has over 4,50,000 users currently.

It offers two-minute gamification of tests for most of the competitive exams along with offering its game-based learning platform to colleges and universities. These platforms offered to academic institutions present reports to faculty on subject-wise performance of students and also provide study plans for students. “Our offerings are diverse ranging from individual students, corporates, academic institutions to job seekers, anyone can use our platform to assess their learnings and development,” said Amit Arora, founder, EduThrill.

Arora added that the company is looking at expanding to regions like Africa and South-East Asian countries where the education technology space is underpenetrated. It offers its services to 1,500 colleges and is looking to add 500-600 Indian colleges for the same by next year and by 2022 it wants to be present in 3,000-4,000 colleges. The platform is available in Hindi, Telugu and English and the company has plans to integrate most of the Indian languages. The game-based assessment works on low bandwidth as well, the founder added.

Speaking about the edtech space potential during the pandemic, Arora said, “The penetration of smartphones and bandwidth has opened the space for many companies with many academic institutions both schools and colleges being receptive to the space. Even after Covid, we see many institutions and enterprises adopting online modes of teaching.”

