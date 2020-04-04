Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs, individuals make donations

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: In an initiative by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, several organisations and individuals from Hyderabad city came forward to donate a total Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) in the fight against coronavirus. They met Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday and handed over cheques in this regard, with JS Gupta alone donating Rs 1 crore for the noble cause.

TRS leader and Thrill City owner Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav contributed Rs 25 lakh to the CMRF, while Rama Raju of Jala Vihar donated Rs 15 lakh. Similarly, Ghan Shyam Patel of Gujarati School and Suresh Kanakani of Maheshwari Bhavan Trust gave Rs 11 lakh each.

Others who contributed their might to the CMRF include Rs 10 lakh each by Vamsi Ram Homes, Gems Avenue LLP, Shantha Sriram Constructions, Abhiruchi Swagruha Foods, N Saibaba and Company; Rs 7 lakh by Andhra Chemicals; Rs 5 lakh each by Raj Thadla, Ch Ravinder of Shubham Gardens, Aishik Kediya and Girish of Gujarathi School, Gopal, Manepalli Gopi, Suryanarayana Gurpreet Galvanising Private Limited; Rs 4 lakh by Kumuram Filaments and VV Nets, Rs 3 lakh each by Vijay Kumar of Wiscon Pharma, Pradeep/Pramod/Prashanth, Vivek Ghanta; and Rs 1 lakh each by Pavan Kumar Goud, MVV Satyanarayana, Ashok Kumar of Mahalaxmi LPG Centre.

