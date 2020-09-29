Hyderabad-based Etrio raises $3 million in Series A

Company plans to launch new electric three-wheelers Touro in October and e-bicycle Ashva soon

Published: 1:01 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based electric vehicle company Etrio raised $3 million (over Rs 22 crore) in Series A round from HNI investors based out of Singapore. The group of investors is led by serial investor, Janardhan Rao, founder of Triumph Global Group, a Singapore head-quartered international commodity trading house.

In a bid to change the EV ecosystem, the investment will fuel the company’s foray into new electric vehicles in three wheelers and bicycle product lines. The company aims to focus on customer acquisition across both B2B and Consumer segments.

Touro, Etrio’s three-wheeler brand is scheduled for market launch in October 2020. It will have two variants Touro Mini and Max across both cargo and passenger segments. The cargo variant is currently undergoing pilots with e-commerce and logistics players and has already been booked for around 500 units.

Stepping into the electric bicycle segment, Etrio will also introduce the Ashva and iSwitch e-bike in the coming months. The company plans to scale up by deploying its electric range of vehicles through a mix of sales and leasing options.

Commenting on this, Deepak MV, co-founder & CEO, Etrio said, “With over a year of extensive work, we finally make our big transition from retrofitment to creation of new electric vehicles. We will continue to evolve as an EV original equipment manufacturer (OEM) bringing reliable products based on superior vehicle architecture, efficient system integration, robust design, and connected systems to drive mass adoption of EVs in India.”

“We aim to enter the highly-dense 3-wheeler EV market starting with the cargo segment aimed at e-commerce logistics space and then subsequently set up its channel network for driving both passenger and cargo 3-wheeler sales across major states in the north and south India,” he added.

The company has dedicated vehicle manufacturing and assembly set-up spread across 20,000 sq ft at Hyderabad and is in the process of achieving 100 per cent localisation of the supply chain by the end of the FY21.

Etrio will also use the fresh principal to fund its go-to-market strategy, set up sales & service networks across select cities, and hire key personnel over the next 6-9 months. Series A investment constitutes the first part of fundraising and Etrio plans to raise an additional round in early FY22 towards investments for R&D for new product development, in-house manufacturing of key electric components and production capacity ramp-up.

