Hyderabad-based Etrio to strengthen its EV footprint

By | Published: 12:24 am 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based electric vehicle company Etrio is keen to tap opportunities in the intra-city logistics space. The company is bringing a range of electric vehicles including two, three and four wheelers to drive electric mobility. The company also has plans to get into EV component (battery and powertrains) manufacturing. Founded in 2017 by Sathya Yalamanchili and Deepak MV, the company has EV products for every segment of the society—from managing intra-city logistics through retrofitting Tata Ace (eLCV) and electric three-wheeler to aiding delivery executives through electric bicycles such as Ashva and catering to the personal segment through i-Switch electric bicycles.

Deepak MV, CEO, Etrio, said, “We realised that the passenger electric car segment is not yet a big market in India and identified that the intra-city logistics is the segment where most of the EV adoption will happen in the coming 1-2 years.” He added, “States such as Telangana and Delhi have come out with dedicated EV policies which will provide impetus to the segment. Vehicle scrapping policies of States will also redefine the way vehicles will be retrofitted in the near future. We will be expanding our presence pan-India and may raise $5 million to meet our growth needs.”

Product portfolio

Etrio’s scientific approach towards retro-fitment starting from 150-point graded vehicle selection to refurbishing the chassis and load body and replacing components leads to a seven plus years’ life extension. “The company has partnered with at least ten e-commerce and logistics companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, GATI, Ikea, LetsTransport and Delhivery. We have an order book of 1,500 units,” he informed.



The company will have a range of three-wheeler products for the cargo and passenger segment under its new EV brand “Touro”. The product development which was started early last year has resulted in prototyping and setting up of a production line at Bolarum in Hyderabad. Vendor network has also been created in north India. The cargo vehicles are currently under certification at ICAT (International Centre for Automotive Technology) and will be launched towards the end of August 2020. Deepak added, “The company has generated an order book of over 500 units already. We will make 500-600 three-wheelers per month. We will roll out the passenger three-wheelers (e-autos) by the first half of 2021.”

On the e-bicycles front, Etrio has introduced two brands namely Ashva for delivery and iSwitch for personal segment. The bicycles will be launched in the next 2-3 months in the price range of Rs 30,000-40,000.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter