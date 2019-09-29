Hyderabad based EZJobs to expand services to smaller cities

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: City-based EZJobs, which offers a platform for employers to connect with prospective employers, is now looking to expand its operations in the Tier II cities.

EZJobs is a mobile-first hyperlocal jobs portal connecting employers and candidates for local, part-time and seasonal employment. It is managed by Zumpu Software Solutions in India.

The recently launched app has more than one lakh members registered on it in two months of its launch. Among other features, it offers an in-app chat facility that will allow job seekers and employers to interact. This will cut lag associated with recruitment processes, said its president Aknoor Gautam.

“Seeing the response we got for the app, we opted to use guerilla marketing strategy and asked various teams to come up with a marketing solution that is suitable for startups at minimal costs. We got response from about 75 teams and ten have been shortlisted and from them two have been selected,” he said. The finals were held in Hyderabad at T-Hub and one team won a prize of Rs one lakh while the second team received Rs 50,000.

The development team now has about 60 people at Hyderabad. It will add more personnel soon. “We have eased multiple barriers in recruitment processes,” he said.

Krishna Vemuri, EZJobs founder, said it is now launching an integrated web app for corporates and MNCs.

Jyoti Vazirani, its co-founder, said EZJobs will go launch in South East Asia and Europe next year.

