Hyderabad-based firm develops Favipiravir bulk drug

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Khammam: Hyderabad-based Raghava Life Sciences (RLS) said it has developed Favipiravir bulk drug (active pharmaceutical ingredient). Favipiravir is an experimental drug whose efficacy is being tested globally for the treatment of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). The company has also applied for several process patents on the drug.

Favipiravir is the generic version of Avigan, an antiviral medication used to treat influenza in Japan, produced by Toyama Chemical, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation. RLS stated that all the raw materials used are sourced within India, thereby having no dependency on China for any raw material. The company considers this as a major achievement in terms of self-reliance for the Indian pharma industry.

“We have received no objection certificate (NOC) from the central drugs department to make the bulk drug, and are currently in talks with major formulation companies in India and overseas to support the manufacture of Favipiravir tablets,” RLS director Lohith Reddy Ponguleti said.

The company has a research and development lab in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad and operates its manufacturing facility at Bhiknoor, Kamareddy, Telangana. The Favipiravir bulk drug will be made at this facility as and when the company receives orders from the formulators.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .