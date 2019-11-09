Hyderabad-based forensic laboratory helping ‘truth’ prevail

By | Published: 12:41 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Eighty per cent of the cases dealt with by city-based independent Forensic Science Laboratory, Truth Labs, were related to forged signatures and duplicate documents. Of the 80 per cent, private individuals directly walking into the lab constituted 30 per cent while 25 per cent were from the judiciary and the rest were from government and other agencies.

Many also have directly approached the lab with cases related to DNA analysis to know the biological father or mother of a child. This was followed by lie detector test request and authentication of audio and video forensics, says U Jawahar Gandhi, Truth Labs Director (Administration).

Truth Labs, which celebrated its 12th anniversary on Friday says it has necessary infrastructure, including manpower, equipment and scientific environment ensuring reports in seven days in routine cases and 14 days in complex cases and little extra time in voluminous cases.

It is the only independent lab set up with 20 former Central and State government directors and heads of departments, who undertake examination of cases and issue reports that are valid and legally admissible in courts. Their expert testimony is recorded whenever legal defence is necessary, says Jawahar Gandhi.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with the Government of NCT of Delhi and Haryana for examination and reporting cases of questioned documents by experts from the lab to clear backlog of cases pending at the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) in Delhi and Haryana.

Circulars and standing orders were issued by Director General of Police, Karnataka, and Commissioners of Police of Delhi and Kolkata advising officers to approach Truth Labs and more than 750 cases have been successfully reported by the lab. Truth Labs also established a forensic DNA laboratory in Ivory Coast, West Africa.

Truth Labs founder KPC Gandhi said police, courts, government departments, banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, corporates, MNCs, foreign agencies had come forward to seek professional international quality services offered in a dependable and credible manner. Besides serving the victims of rape, murder, assault, cheating, betrayal, theft, cyber frauds, etc., the lab was involved in averting frauds in public and private institutions.

‘Science, tech play key role in criminal law’

Progress of science and technology is large and it plays a crucial role in criminal law, according to former Supreme Court Judge Justice J Chelameswar here on Friday.

“Through science and technology, there are benefits to society and at the same time it creates a lot of complications and implications on law. Necessarily, law must be designed to address the implications,” he said while participating in the 12th anniversary celebrations of the city-based independent forensic science laboratory, Truth Labs.

Touching upon a few cases including the 1988 road rage case booked against former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chelameswar said things were going to be more complicated in the coming days and underscored the need to synchronise the development and architecture of law to the changing needs of society.

According to him, there is a scope to make the system more efficient using the science and in that process forensic labs plays a major role.

Truth Labs founder KPC Gandhi said they completed 15,000 cases because of the methods they were adopting and upholding the truth. “We are getting reports from 20 States and five High Courts apart from the Supreme Court,” he added.

Secretary General, General Insurance Council (India) M.N. Sharma, former Law Commission Chairman Justice M. Jagannadha Rao and other dignitaries were present.

