Hyderabad-based GMW to expand global footprint

EV company looking to expand its capacity at Patancheru facility, set up greenfield unit in Hyderabad

Published: 12:01 am 6:53 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based electric vehicles company Gayam Motor Works (GMW) is expanding its global presence. The company has now forayed into France after launching its electric three-wheelers (under name GMW SmartAuto) in the UK, to strengthen its footprint in Europe. The company has received EU certification that allows it to sell its three-wheelers across the continent.

GMW COO Sri Harsha Bavirisetty told Telangana Today, “We are creating a niche segment in Europe altogether. We are not converting the diesel vehicles into electric in the last mile delivery segment. Unlike in India where bikers deliver smaller goods, in the majority of European countries, bikers don’t deliver.”

He added, “There is a huge opportunity in the last mile delivery category that has opened up in Europe and we are getting repeat orders already. France, Italy, Portugal and the UK are going to be some of the major markets for us. In addition to cargo vehicles, we also see a market for passenger vehicles.”

Globally, the company has shipped its vehicles to countries such as the UK, Portugal, Japan, Lebanon and Nepal. It appoints dealers in each of the markets to sell its electric vehicles. Going forward, the company also sees a big opportunity in Africa, where it has already made a shipment to a large online grocery delivery company. Active conversations are also in progress with dealers in Central America and Mexico.

GMW exports its vehicles from its Patancheru facility in Hyderabad besides meeting its domestic needs. The facility currently has a capacity to make 250 vehicles per month, which can be further enhanced to 750 vehicles per month. However, the company is also pursuing its expansion plans to set up a bigger facility in and around Hyderabad. Location, timelines and investment are yet to be finalised.

Bavirisetty added, “From 2015 onwards, our primary focus has been exports. Only in the last two years, we have seen some momentum in the domestic market. In the coming years, we will focus on domestic as well. Going forward, we see the possibility of domestic sales and exports contributing equally. To meet our growth needs, we are looking to raise a Series A of about $15-20 million (about Rs 145 crore) in next 6-8 months.”

The company designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and its product portfolio currently includes electric auto rickshaws in both passenger and cargo segments, and electric bicycles (under name GMW Limitless).

