Hyderabad based H-Bots developing robot for hospitals, public places

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based robotics company H-Bots, which earlier built a semi-humanoid robot Robo Cop, is now building a robot called Accord Robot that will help hospitals, airports, malls and offices to screen people for Coronavirus and disinfect rooms. Besides meeting the needs of domestic market, once the lockdown is lifted in India, the company looks to export it, particularly to the European nations.

The company, which has started taking orders, expects to start making and supplying robots from mid of May. It uses its inhouse capabilities in the internet of things, automation, analytics and hardware prototyping amongst others.

The robot is used as part of the regular cleaning cycle or sterilisation cycle and aims at preventing and reducing the spread of infectious diseases, virus, bacteria, and other types of harmful organic micro-organisms in the environment by breaking down their DNA structure.

Kisshhan PSV, founder & CEO, H-Bots, told Telangana Today, “We have been working on a robot for the last one year that can aid healthcare organisations. With the Coronavirus outbreak, we started working on a specific robot in the last one month that will help in screening people, disinfect rooms and offer information management system to hospitals. We had to redesign the model that we had been working on.”

“Our Accord Robot specially designed for hospitals, airports and offices can disinfect a room in 10-15 minutes with its UV (ultraviolet) technology, provides self-navigation system and detects temperature of a human being at 3-4 metre distance. It also comes with facial recognition system to analyse every visitor and patient. If used for hospitals, the robot comes up with an additional feature—Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) and Doctor-Patient Virtual Interaction. Clients are provided with a user-friendly dashboard,” he added.

It is going to be a fully ‘Made in India’ robot. Certain components are coming from Chennai while the entire design, artificial intelligence and development of the robot is happening in Hyderabad in H-Bots joint venture facility in Bachupally, where it holds 40 per cent stake. Certain permissions are awaited after which the robots will be made at this facility.

Kisshhan said, the company plans to make 50-60 robots per month in the lockdown scenario, which can be scaled up to 400 units per month, depending on the orders. The robots will be made in two different variants, one would weigh around 80-90 kgs while the advanced version with HIMS will weigh 110 kgs. The advanced robot could cost Rs 5 lakh and the regular version will cost Rs 3.5 lakh.

