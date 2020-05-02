Hyderabad-based IICT to make affordable RT-PCR kits

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: Availability and affordability of Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kits for diagnosis of the novel strain of coronavirus has remained a major bottleneck in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

To take these twin challenges head-on, Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has now decided to foray into making affordable RT-PCR kits indigenously using recombinant technology for production of several enzymes that are used in the PCR kit.

The premier chemical technology research institution will also work towards optimising the reagent conditions that will meet the standards set by the regulatory authorities.

To make RT-PCR Kits, the IICT is partnering with Hyderabad-based Genomix Biotech, which is already into manufacturing rapid diagnostic kits and PCR based molecular diagnostic assays. Senior scientists at IICT said the collaboration would bring down the cost of the PCR Kits and at the same time also make it readily available because at the moment, all the testing kits for diagnosing SARS-CoV-2 are being imported.

Along with Genomix Biotech, the IICT has the wherewithal to produce anywhere between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh tests every week, which could go a long way in reducing the shortage of the PCR Kits. It is expected that the costs could be down by a minimum of 10 per cent, when compared to the imported test kits.

“We are in the process of approaching the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the required approvals and validation. There is no doubt that indigenously manufactured test kits will be affordable and readily available,” said senior principal scientist, IICT. Dr Anthony Addlagatta.

According to authorities, the partnering company Genomix Biotech will be optimising the kit for Covid-19 diagnosis. Both the institutions are planning to approach ICMR or its recognized laboratory for validation to launch the product in a couple of weeks.

“We are ready to produce the kits at the earliest in Hyderabad. We need just regulatory permissions to start making them,” he said. Director, IICT, Dr. S Chandrasekhar said that the collaboration will enable to produce affordable quality RT-PCR kit and help meet the huge demand of the country during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the RT-PCR kit developed by CSIR-IICT can also be used in various other disease diagnostics of humans, animals and plants. This technology will bring down the overall cost of RT-PCR based diagnosis in the country, he added.

