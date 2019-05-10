Hyderabad-based ISB inks pact with University of Pittsburgh

By | Published: 7:15 pm 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: Indian School of Business (ISB) signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Pittsburgh, USA, at its Hyderabad campus on Friday. Both the institutions will primarily work in the area of healthcare research, taking ideas to lab and then to market.

The two academic institutions have agreed to work on joint research projects; exchange of scholarly publications and reports; share experiences in innovative teaching methods and course design; organise joint symposia, workshops and conferences; work on faculty development and exchange; and exchange students.

Professor Rajendra Srivastava, dean, ISB said, “It is indeed a great opportunity for us to expand the frontiers of academic collaborations globally with like-minded partners. With this MoU with the University of Pittsburgh, we are very keen to take up joint initiatives of global importance touching upon various areas of collaborative research and pedagogy. Pittsburg has been a trendsetter and a pioneer in the area of healthcare research. Through this MoU, we will work together to take ideas and research from the laboratory to the marketplace to enhance healthcare delivery systems.”

“Last twenty years have seen transformation in the healthcare space and through bilateral collaborations, several of the healthcare challenges can be addressed,” said University of Pittsburgh chancellor, Patrick Gallagher. “I look forward to collaborating with ISB to design strategic programmes in the areas of business, engineering and the medical sciences and in developing healthcare and engineering innovations that will benefit people and communities around the world.”

Both the sides will look at developing healthcare delivery systems focusing on both operational and financial aspects. Other stakeholders such as government and industry will have a role to play in this collaboration.

ISB which operates incubators both at Hyderabad and Mohali campuses is aiming to graduate 60-70 startups every year. Of these, many could be in the cutting-edge healthcare and medical sciences space. ISB has been actively working in the healthcare sector and with the help of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the institution will create a healthcare portal that will have data to help all the stakeholders, Srivastava added.

Post the MoU signing, ISB’s Max Institute of Healthcare Management held a roundtable discussion on ‘Innovation from Lab to Patient/Market’, which was participated by ISB and Pitt faculty and senior leaders in the healthcare sector representing industry, government and the academia.

