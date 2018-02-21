Hyderabad-based Kellton develops app for Nasscom Forum

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Kellton Tech Solutions, a new-age digital transformation company, developed an IoT and analytics-enabled mobile app, redefining the digital experience for the attendees at the Nasscom Leadership Forum.

Kellton Tech is the official mobile app partner for the Nasscom India Leadership Forum. The app uses gamification to engage audiences apart from listing the various sessions and speakers.

The app is a digital Q&A platform where attendees can provide real-time feedback, receive instant alerts and notifications, and allow attendees to digitally network amongst themselves.

Karanjit Singh, CEO India, Kellton Tech said, “We are in the business of creating infinite possibilities with technologies. It gives us immense pride to help the global attendees in experiencing the convenience and power of digital technologies.”