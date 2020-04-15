Hyderabad-based MakersHive working on a rover to spray disinfectants

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: City-based startup MakersHive, which has been working on technology enabled services for the farm sector and others, is now working on an autonomous rover that will find a use in disinfecting large areas. The simulations required for the Upakar, as the rover is named, are already done. It is now making the required frames for it, said its CEO Pranav Vempati.

Explaining about the prototype, Vempati said the rover will be efficient in terms of the volume of disinfectant it will handle. A drone can carry about ten litre of disinfectant while the rover can carry about 100 litre disinfectant. With this, the total weight can be about 150kg or so. “We are developing Upakar Rover, an autonomous vehicle that will efficiently disinfect public spaces and facilities, which will help in controlling the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The rover, which can be put on an autonomous mode, comes handy in urban areas where flying a drone calls for a specific skills due to the presence of electric poles and multi-storeyed buildings. The rover, which is a surface exploratory device, according to Vempati, does not need high end skills. It can be remotely operated in about two km radius from the base-station. If need be, there is also auto override option. The battery usage is also efficient compared to a drone and be operable for six hours on multiple batteries. In case of drones, the flight time is about ten minutes per charge, he said.

According to PM Sai Prasad, director, MakersHive, the rover will be a suitable candidate for civic bodies, municipalities, hospitals and townships. “We are working to build about six rovers shortly. A smaller version can be used by the hospitals or townships to disinfect their premises,” he said adding that the company has seen some enquiries coming from multiple agencies.

“The rovers can be used for contact-free supply of medicines and food supplies to the last mile. This will ensure that there is no need for a person, be it the police, health worker or an NGO, to carry the food and medicine supplies to areas that virus-hit,” he said

The company will offer the rovers on a pro-bono basis as part of its efforts to break the chain during the pandemic. In the later phases, it will sell the rovers. “We will look out the evolution of the use cases and if required we will also get into services and not just sales,” said Vempati adding that the cost of the rover is about Rs six lakh. The company also has some drones that can be used to spray the disinfectants. The drones cost about Rs 8 lakh.

“We are gearing up to increase the production based on the demand,” he said adding that the first lot of the hovers will be ready in about ten days or so.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .