Hyderabad-based MANUU students’ anti-CAA protest enters 6th day

By | Published: 12:40 pm

Hyderabad: The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) entered the sixth day on Thursday.

MANUU Teachers Association (MANUUTA) has also extended its support to the students protesting against the Act and NRC. All the teachers of MANUU reached together to the protest site and supported the students.

Besides them, the MANUU Alumni Association has also extended support to the agitation.

The students of MANUU had earlier staged a protest in the campus premises against Delhi Police action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The students’ union of MANUU also wrote to the Controller of Examination to inform that the students were boycotting the exams on Monday as part of the protest.