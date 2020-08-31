Hyderabad-based Mapmygenome launches viral sample collection kit

The kit consists of a swab which, post sampling, is placed in a stabilising solution that inactivates the virus, minimising risk to the healthcare providers

By | Business Bureau | Published: 2:31 pm

Hyderabad: Mapmygenome launched a new product Covisafe, a collection kit for COVID diagnostic testing. CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology validated and certified the kit to be as per ICMR protocols.

The kit consists of a nasopharyngeal/oropharyngeal swab which, post sampling, is placed in a stabilising solution containing RNAShield, a proprietary US FDA approved reagent from the US-based Zymo Research. The solution effectively inactivates the virus, without compromising the integrity of DNA/RNA. The reagent need not be removed from the sample, before or during RNA extraction.

On the advantages of the kit, the Hyderabad-based company says, since the virus is rendered ineffective right after sampling, there is minimal risk to the healthcare providers and staff after the sample is collected.

Samples collected in the Covisafe kit can be transported safely at ambient temperatures and do not require cold-chain transport. The viral samples remain stable for prolonged periods of time, and can be kept for up to 30 days at temperatures below 25°C, unlike samples collected in Viral Transport Media (VTM), which need to be transported to the testing lab on the same day.

The kit offers benefits during lab processing as well. Samples collected in these kits are not vulnerable to degradation during multiple freeze-thaw cycles, unlike VTM samples.

Mapmygenome CEO Anu Acharya said, “Scaling up is the need of the hour and India needs more and more testing laboratories to churn out tests every day. Not only does the Covisafe kit reduce infection from live virus, it saves significant costs in terms of personal protective equipment, cold-chain logistics, and downstream processing.”

Crown Global Biotech, Zymo Research’s global partner said that the kits will be manufactured and sold by Mapmygenome, who is the sole distributor for RNAShield in India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .