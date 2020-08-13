Hyderabad-based MSN Group launch affordable version of Favipiravir

By | Published: 2:18 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based generic drug manufacturer MSN Group on Thursday announced the launch of an affordable version of anti-viral drug Favipiravir, being marketed under the brand name ‘Favilow’, for Covid-19 positive patients with mild and moderate symptoms.

The medicine will cost Rs.33 with recommended dose being 200 mg and will be available in all pharmacies across India, a press release said. The MSN Group has successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for Favilow through its own in-house Research and Development (R&D) team.

“We are happy to launch our product during a tough time when Covid-19 cases in the country are increasing. Our aim is to provide a quality medicine that is accessible to everyone,” said Dr MSN Reddy, CMD, MSN Group.

Favilow will be available in 200 mg tablets in all drug stores and hospital pharmacies with a prescription from a healthcare practitioner. The 400 mg version of Favilow will also be launched soon in the market. For MSN Covid helpline: 91005 91030 or email to [email protected]

