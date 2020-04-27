Hyderabad-based NGO develops ‘Free Ration App’ for the needy

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: To help the needy get free ration across the country, a Hyderabad-based NGO has developed an app called ‘Free Ration App’ through which people can get ration kits worth Rs 600 from their nearby grocery merchants.

The brainchild of Khaled Saifullah, an IT professional, the app helps people who are helpless and in dire need of essentials in view of the lockdown, make a request for ration packs. “If the request is found genuine, the team will go on with the process of delivering essential items including sanitary pads free of cost,” said Azam Khan, co-founder of ‘Free Ration’ app.

Once people fill in their details in the app including residence address, a call centre will check the details and connect with the nearest grocery merchant in the area. Subsequently, they will deposit Rs 600 into the merchant’s account and inform the needy person to collect the essentials directly from the store. Door delivery is available as well.

Saifullah and his team received more than 13,000 applications through the app, which were sent by the needy people from various States. So far, they have helped more than 1,500 people in getting ration kits from their nearby grocery merchants. The app is currently connected with over 8,000 dealers across the country and is expected to increase the numbers. Apart from reaching through applications, people can even seek help by giving a missed call on 9606046818 or WhatsApp on 9963748187.

