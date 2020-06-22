Hyderabad-based NGO inducted into World Heritage Forum

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based NGO Meenakshi Venkatraman Foundation has been inducted into the prestigious World Heritage Forum of World Health Organisation.

The organisation has been doing on an average eight video speech therapy sessions for born deaf intervened children even during the lockdown. The MVF also donated a free replacement of Cochlear Implant Processor to a hearing impaired child of class X. The beneficiary is a budding singer.

In all, 13 institutions from across the globe have been included. The MV Foundation is the only Indian institution in the new list.

