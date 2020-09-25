Hyderabad based NGO to organise virtual music concert

The funds raised from ticket sales for the event will be donated to orpahnages in Hyderabad to help them meet their expenses towards rent, bills and groceries.

By | Published: 5:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Beautiful World Movement, a student-run non-profit based in Hyderabad, in collaboration with House Concert India, is organising a music live performance by Sidharth Bendi on Saturday.

The Beautiful World Movement has been raising funds for Covid-19 relief since April and the NGO founder, Sidharth Bendi, who is known and loved for his music, will use the anniversary of his album ‘Lost’ as an opportunity to end the campaign with a virtual concert for all donors of the fund.

The funds raised from ticket sales for the event will be donated to orpahnages in Hyderabad to help them meet their expenses towards rent, bills and groceries. Donations can be made using the links available in the NGO’s instagram bio and https://bit.ly/32NYDg3COVIDDONATE

Tickets for the online concert can be bought at https://rzp.io/l/Mnqojtg

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .