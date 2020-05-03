Hyderabad-based NIAB develops tool to detect Covid

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Researchers from Hyderabad-based National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) have developed a portable device ‘eCovSens’ that could possibly be used as a diagnostic tool for detection of COVID-19 antigens from saliva samples of suspected coronavirus patients within 30 seconds.

Developed by a group of scientists, led by Sonu Gandhi from NIAB, Department of Biotechnology, the device is named as ‘eCovSens’ and is at present in validation stage.

A paper on the application of ‘eCoVSens’ with respect to detection of COVID-19 antigens was recently published in a free online archive and distribution service ‘bioRxiv’ meant for unpublished preprints i.e. non-peer reviewed medical articles.

On Sunday, Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu took to social media platform Twitter to congratulate the NIAB researchers for designing the biosensor.

“Compliments to scientists of NIAB, Hyderabad for developing a new device to detect novel coronavirus antigens in human saliva within 30 seconds. Happy to learn that the portable bio-sensor can be connected to a computer or a cellphone via Bluetooth. It will help in boosting our efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic,” Naidu on Twitter said.

The biosensor device has the potential to directly detect a specific protein of the SARS-CoV-2, even when the proteins are present in low concentrations in the human saliva. The researchers said that in subsequent tests, the device has proved itself to be stable and quite efficient in detecting the virus.

“At present there are no vaccines or drugs available for Covid-19 and hence early detection is crucial to help and manage the coronavirus outbreak,” the researchers said.

