Hyderabad-based ocean scientist is vice-chair of UNESCO’s ocean commission

Hyderabad: The director of Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Dr Sateesh Shenoi, was unanimously elected Vice-Chair (Group IV) of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission for 2019-2021.

Group IV encompasses Australia, China, India, Iran, Japan, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of Korea and Thailand. INCOIS is a premier institute for operational oceanography and is run by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences. It provides special services such as tsunami warning, ocean state forecast and potential fishing zone advisory.

UNESCO-IOC has around 150 member States and promotes international cooperation and programmes in marine research, services, observation systems, hazard mitigation and capacity development, in order to understand and effectively manage the resources of the ocean and coastal areas.

Representatives of the member States are currently meeting at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, for the 30th session of the IOC Assembly.

