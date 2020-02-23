Hyderabad-based Ozonetel plans voice bots

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The growth of online retailers has pushed the envelope for quality customer service solutions. Whether it is by chatbots, voicebots or even providing individual customer care software, Hyderabad-based Ozonetel is doing all of that. Started at a time when e-commerce was at its nascent stage, the 2008-conceptualised company provides on-demand cloud communication and telephony solution to a wide variety of enterprises – both large and small.

While it started as a voice platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the company slowly expanded its operations to providing cloud-based contact solution and is now looking at venturing into voice bots and AI-powered Speech Analytics. “The changing nature of online businesses is also helping us redevelop our offerings from providing software for easily managing call centres to providing cloud telephony solution to our 1,000-plus customers across India, US, Singapore and Middle-East,” said Murthy Chintalapati, founder and CEO, Ozonetel.

The recently launched AI-powered Speech Analytics Dashboard for Call Centers will allow call center managers to track and analyse on-going calls in real time. The dashboard tracks and displays a call center agent’s speech rate, speech volume, and the customer sentiment on each call. It will allow manager to monitor on-going conversations in real-time.

Elaborating on their future plans, Chaitanya Chokkareddy, CIO, Ozonetel said, “While voice bots will form one part of our expansion, we are also aggressively looking at global markets even as we remain focused on India. About 80 per cent of our business comes from large enterprises and while SMEs need this channel, they have still not reached adaptability levels. We will also be looking at integrating local languages in our voice bots so that we can reach a large audience base.”

With about $10 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), Ozonetel is looking at doubling the revenue this year and it is hopeful that its venture into the international market and new solutions will support this growth.

