Hyderabad-based Pennar bags orders worth Rs 538 crore

Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: Pennar Industries Limited, Hyderabad-based value-added engineering products and solutions company bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore during the months of June and July 2019.

The railways business vertical received orders aggregating Rs 66 crore from customers such as Integrated Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory, Universal Engineering, Konkan Railways, BEML and others.

The pre-engineered building division received significant orders aggregating Rs 211 crore comprising factory buildings, warehouses and solar. These orders were received from new and repeat customers such as Tata Steel, Wipro, Bharti Infra, Mylan Laboratories, Asian Fabtech, Whitehouse India, SPML Infra, Natco, MRF and Cyient. The order book position for pre-engineered buildings division as on June 30 was Rs 554 crore.

The tubes division received orders worth Rs 77 crore from ALF Engineering, MG Automotives, Maruthi Auto and Patton International among others.

The industrial components division received orders worth Rs 37 crore from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Yamaha, Wabco, Firestone and others.

The environmental and water treatment division received order aggregating Rs 26 crore from GMR and JSW for water treatment and effluent treatment plants. The order book for this division as on June 30 stands at Rs 86 crore.

