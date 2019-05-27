Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals company Granules gets FDA nod

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals company Granules India said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator USFDA for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules, used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The approved drug is a bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Ritalin LA extended-release capsules of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. The USFDA has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India, for Methylphenidate Hydrochloride extended-release capsules in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, Granules said in a BSE filing. Granules India said, so far, Granules Pharmaceuticals had submitted total 19 ANDAs and the current approval is the third ANDA approval for the entity. Approvals for the 16 ANDAs are awaited.