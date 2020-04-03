Hyderabad-based scientist builds sanitising device

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based inventor and research scientist Jawwad Patel has come up with Buckl-X, a portable sanitising device which automatically sanitises and protects individuals from the harmful viruses including the Coronavirus and other harmful germs. The portable device is of approx. 63 mm size and can be fixed as a badge to an individual’s shirt or it can be fixed onto the wall.

According to 26-year-old Patel, the device will emit a powerful oxidizer that will reduce the formation of infectious microorganisms and Coronavirus on the surfaces. It also holds an auto-sanitisation system with embedded UV light for air purification.

The device can be manufactured in two variants i.e. portable badge which can be operated with a battery up to 10 hours on a single charge while the wall-mounted device can be operated with both AC current and solar-powered cells. The device works on the photocatalysis acceleration process wherein a photoreaction is carried out in the presence of the catalyst with ultraviolet rays.

“This process releases millions of powerful oxidizers to reduce the colony-forming potential of the Coronavirus and other harmful microorganisms. The powerful oxidizers will be surrounding one meter and auto sanitises the cloths frequently. Four out of 10 people with this device can sanitise all easily,” Patel said.

Making innovations is not new for Patel as he already has 14 social innovations in natural resources, energy, health, and agriculture. So far, he has two patent rights and published 41 research papers. He also a recipient of the national award for excellence in research and innovation from the government of India and the Diana Award from the British government.

“Creating innovations for me is all about finding the real need of people. The Buckl-X prototype is ready, and I also have an investor. This device can be manufactured for approx. Rs. 600 per unit and can hit the markets in seven to 10 days,” he said.

