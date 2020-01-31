Hyderabad-based startup raises Rs 21.4 crore funding

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: AdOnMo, contextually targeted digital Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising company based in Hyderabad, raised a pre-series round of $3 million (over Rs 21.4 crore) led by Ant Financial’s BAce Capital. Alibaba and Ant Financial-backed BAce Capital invested in AdOnMo, amongst other investors, including Astarc Ventures and Mumbai Angels Network.

AdOnMo, which brings together online and outdoor advertising, will leverage the funds to expand its operations in the Indian market further. Currently, the startup is operational in Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Bengaluru. The funds will also be utilised for product development, building upon the existing team and acquiring talent.

Founded in 2019, BAce Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage companies in emerging economies, primarily focusing on India and Southeast Asia. BAce Capital is an affiliate of Alibaba and fintech giant Ant Financial. BAce Capital’s investment in AdOnMo is a part of its plan to deploy more than 60 per cent of the $150-million India-Southeast Asia corpus in early-stage companies in India. BAce Capital and team has invested in other Indian startups such as Paytm, Zomato, Bigbasket Rapido, Healofy, Qyuki, Room me, amongst others.

Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Bommireddi and Sravanth Gajula, AdOnMo wants to build the Google Ads of OOH advertising. The startup envisions to empower brands, big or small, reach their target audience at scale, efficiently and effectively. With its hyperlocal intelligence technology, AdOnMo bridges the gap between the online and offline advertising channels.

Sandeep Bommireddi, co-founder of AdOnMo, said, “Its long-term view and portfolio of investments in early-stage startups will provide many synergistic opportunities as we expand our operations to other geographies within the rapidly growing media-tech industry.”

Sravanth Gajula, co-founder of AdOnMo, said, “We wanted to take a radically different approach to the problems in the advertising industry. We have invested and would continue to invest heavily in technology advancements and make the Media-Tech space not just accountable, but constantly evolving and contextual. Over two years of our growth journey, we have filed seven patents. We expect further growth through more IP and patents in upcoming quarters.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter