Hyderabad based ‘V Adept’ to develop innovation lab

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind initiative in the country, V Adept Energy, a non-profit scientific research and development organisation based in Hyderabad, is developing a research laboratory in eight acres of land that will be open for students, researchers and innovators to work on their research pursuits. They can develop new products, fabricate prototypes at the testing and research facility located at Shadnagar, 40 kilometres from Hyderabad.

The lab will allow researchers and innovators to work on wide ranging areas including electrical, materials science, mechanical, aeronautics, civil, chemical and bio-engineering as well as agriculture research. They can use the lab equipment free of cost and the intellectual property will be owned by the researchers. The lab will become a platform for Indian researchers to develop new technologies to build a sustainable future.

V Adept Energy founder Vishal Kandukuri, told Telangana Today, “We have acquired land for this laboratory and are in the process of raising funds to set up the facility. The lab’s design and architecture is ready. It will need about Rs 5-6 crore. We have already tied up funds for the lab. We are keen to construct the lab by August 2019 so that we can boost innovation to a next level.”

As part of the first phase, reserach laboratory will come up in a built-up area of 1.79 acres out of the total eight acres. The remaining 6.21 acres would be used as a testing area for innovators where they can test their prototypes. But in the future, this testing area could also be used for construction of new buildings to create more facilities.

He added, “Our mission is to raise awareness, support and create potential opportunities to the aspiring young researchers, students, scientists and innovators in science and technology by supporting and helping them with scholarships, funding assistance, mentoring assistance and scientific training to propel their research interest which has direct impact towards development of the nation. We had been supplying equipment and material to researchers and innovators across the country so that they can turn their ideas into tangible products or solutions. We are currently talking to several companies for sponsoship and CSR funding for the activity we will line up post lab creation.”

Multi-sector approach

V Adept Energy since its inception in 2011 has supported nearly 950 innovations, helped over 5,500 graduate students to execute their research projects and close to 520 researchers/scientists to develop their inventive ideas and fabricate their prototypes. It plans to establish offices in all the metros so that collaborations can be widened.

He said, “We have created a network with several research-based NGOs and research and development companies. We have closed to 200 advisors and mentors helping us to guide the researchers throughout their research and development phase. We are helping researchers and innovators apply for patents for their work. So far, 30-40 patent applications had been filed. We want to take this number to 100-150 in next 18 months. We are keen to create an intellectual property right (IPR) team so that we can safeguard the innovation that is taking place.”

Within Telangana, V Adept in the past has seen innovation happening in IT, agriculture and mechanical engineering space. On the agriculture front, several projects that involve means to ensure soil & crop protection as well as seed analysis are taken up, while in the mechanical engineering space, more activity is seen the areas of automotive, renewable energy and bio-gas.

V Adept has helped innovators to come out with prototypes for products that have wide ranging applications. While researchers have developed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that sprinkles right amount of water in agriculture fields, another UAV which can follow a predefined path can help in controlling the CO2 levels in the atmosphere by absorbing the emissions.