Hyderabad: BDL’s new director takes charge

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: P Radhakrishna has assumed charge as Director (Production) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a PSU under the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to his new appointment, Radhakrishna served as a GM, in the Bhanur unit of BDL where he played a key role in establishing the production line for Konkurs, Invar Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Launcher and Rifles ensuring safe operations with an objective of reaching set targets.

An M Tech in Industrial Engineering and Management from JNTU, Hyderabad and a B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Nagarjuna University in Andhra Pradesh, Radhakrishna holds rich experience, spanning over 32 years, in various fields of missile production which includes areas like component production, missile integration and testing, project planning, quality control and indigenization of missile systems.

He also established effective supply chain management in Anti-Tank Guided Missile Projects by developing multi-vendor base and import substitution. He played a key role in modernizing and establishing state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to improve the productivity. He actively involved in the preparation, implementation of ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management Systems throughout BDL, Bhanur unit, which is now operating as aerospace standard AS 9100D.