Hyderabad: Beautiful baskets with banana fibres

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Baskets and coasters with banana fibre? Yes, that’s what the gathered participants at a workshop here learnt to make and they did it successfully.Organised by leading multi-channel home furnishings retailer, IKEA, the workshop ‘Make your own Hantverk product’ had the participants learn the ropes of using banana fibre to make products such as baskets and coasters.

Two artisans, Kavitha Nagaraj and V Ambika from Madurai who works at the Industree Foundation factory first showed how to make baskets and coaster. Later, the gathered IKEA family members made their own baskets and coasters with the help from the two artisans.

Both the artisans spoke about the social entrepreneurship and their journey and how IKEA has helped them to earn their livelihood and made them independent. They have worked on the IKEA’s new collection named Hantverk, meaning ‘handicraft’ in Swedish, which was launched last month.

