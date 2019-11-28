Hyderabad: Become responsible pharmacists, students told

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Teegala Krishna Reddy College of Pharmacy celebrated 58th National Pharmacy Week based on the theme ‘Pharmacists: Your Medication Counsellor’ from November 17 to 23.

A rally was inaugurated by TKRES chairman, Teegala Krishna Reddy, secretary, Dr T Harinath Reddy and treasurer, T Amarnath Reddy, according to a press release.

Krishna Reddy appreciated the spirit of the students and encouraged the young minds to grow as responsible pharmacists for patients’ safety and well being of society.

P Sunitha, Associate Professor, delivered a seminar on medication safety and the students of B Pharmacy and M Pharmacy participated in the rally.

A public health education programme on ‘Basic Life Support –Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation to win over Heart Failure’ in association with Aster Prime Hospital was also conducted.

